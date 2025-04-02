Left Menu

Historic Bill Aims to Empower Marginalized Muslims Amid Political Tensions

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to present the Waqf Amendment Bill in Parliament, promising benefits for poor and Pasmanda Muslims. While BJP leaders celebrate, opposition voices caution against potential community destabilization, sparking a critical debate anticipated during this session.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-04-2025 10:22 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 10:22 IST
BJP MP Jagdambika Pal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament, Jagdambika Pal, hailed the planned introduction of the Waqf Amendment Bill in Parliament as a 'historic day.' He asserted that the amendment would significantly benefit the country's underprivileged and Pasmanda (backward) Muslim communities.

Pal emphasized the exhaustive efforts of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC), which held extensive consultations across states, and claimed opposition was considered diligently with eight-hour daily meetings. Despite opposition challenges, the government remained determined to push forward the bill in an amended form.

BJP leader Mohsin Raza expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, describing the bill as the 'biggest Eidi' for marginalized Muslims. Meanwhile, Congress MP Kiran Kumar Chamala voiced staunch opposition, warning against any attempt to undermine specific communities and insisting on a thorough debate in Parliament to ensure a democratic process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

