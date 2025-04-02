Historic Bill Aims to Empower Marginalized Muslims Amid Political Tensions

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament, Jagdambika Pal, hailed the planned introduction of the Waqf Amendment Bill in Parliament as a 'historic day.' He asserted that the amendment would significantly benefit the country's underprivileged and Pasmanda (backward) Muslim communities.

Pal emphasized the exhaustive efforts of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC), which held extensive consultations across states, and claimed opposition was considered diligently with eight-hour daily meetings. Despite opposition challenges, the government remained determined to push forward the bill in an amended form.

BJP leader Mohsin Raza expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, describing the bill as the 'biggest Eidi' for marginalized Muslims. Meanwhile, Congress MP Kiran Kumar Chamala voiced staunch opposition, warning against any attempt to undermine specific communities and insisting on a thorough debate in Parliament to ensure a democratic process.

