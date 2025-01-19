Russian military forces have taken control of two additional settlements in Ukraine's strategic Donetsk region, as announced by the Russian Defence Ministry. This move marks a significant step in their incremental westward advancement, according to Saturday's official communiqué from Moscow.

Petropavlivka and Vremivka are the latest areas reportedly seized, with the former positioned between key towns Pokrovsk and Kurakhove, and the latter part of a southern cluster in Donetsk. The ministry detailed that these actions were responses to Ukrainian attacks, particularly one involving U.S.-supplied ATACMS missiles targeting Russia's Belgorod region.

Despite Russia's declarations, the Ukrainian military has refuted claims of losing control in critical areas, notably Pokrovsk. Ukrainian military spokesperson Viktor Trehubov assured stability in the region, despite ongoing battles and strategic threats, as tensions escalate in the protracted conflict with battles erupting across sectors.

