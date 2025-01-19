Left Menu

ASEAN's Diplomatic Crossroads: Navigating Challenges on Multiple Fronts

Southeast Asian foreign ministers convened in Malaysia to address Myanmar's civil war and South China Sea tensions. Despite internal challenges, ASEAN fosters unity and economic integration amid global uncertainties. Malaysia aims to mediate in Myanmar and emphasizes pragmatism in regional diplomacy, navigating between security and economic interests.

19-01-2025
Southeast Asian foreign ministers convened in Malaysia under ASEAN's new chairmanship to seek progress on Myanmar's civil conflict and South China Sea territorial issues. The Langkawi meeting marks a significant attempt to steer the bloc's agenda amid regional uncertainties.

Malaysia's Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan emphasized the need for unity and economic integration within the bloc, given the US-China rivalry's uncertainties. He highlighted the challenges posed by Myanmar's ongoing crisis, which has fractured the nation since the February 2021 military coup.

Malaysia is poised for a proactive role, especially as criminal activities surged along Myanmar's borders. With territorial disputes in the South China Sea high on the agenda, Malaysia is expected to pursue quiet diplomacy, balancing regional security concerns with economic priorities.

