Escalating Violence in Colombia's Drug Trafficking Hub

The humanitarian crisis in Colombia's strategic Catatumbo region has worsened, with the death toll climbing to 60 amid violent clashes related to drug trafficking operations, as reported by the government's human rights ombudsman.

Amid accusations and counteraccusations between the National Liberation Army (ELN) and factions of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), the region has faced severe disruptions, with 32 individuals kidnapped and hundreds displaced recently. This has prompted President Gustavo Petro to suspend peace talks with the ELN, citing war crimes.

As tensions simmer, the government warns that social leaders remain at risk. The ombudsman's office has urgently called for humanitarian assistance to be allowed into the beleaguered area to prevent further civilian suffering.

