Stabbing of Bollywood Star Saif Ali Khan Shocks Nation

In a shocking incident that has sent ripples through India's film industry, a man believed to be a Bangladeshi citizen was arrested in Mumbai for allegedly stabbing Bollywood superstar Saif Ali Khan. The suspect, identified as Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad, is said to have entered India illegally and changed his name to Vijay Das.

The alarming knife attack occurred during a burglary attempt at Khan's home, leaving the actor with severe stab wounds to his spine, neck, and hands. Following surgery, Khan, aged 54, has been declared out of danger by doctors and has been discharged from the hospital, much to the relief of his fans and colleagues.

Mumbai police have been actively pursuing leads, detaining a key suspect on Friday and another individual in Chhattisgarh on Saturday. The alleged attacker, who has been working with a housekeeping agency in Mumbai for several months, will remain in police custody as the investigation unfolds.

