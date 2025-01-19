Left Menu

Ceasefire Delayed Amid Unmet Conditions

Israel delayed the ceasefire with Hamas as Hamas failed to send the list of hostages for release. Israeli military spokesman Daniel Hagari announced that tanks continued to shell Gaza. The military is ready both for a ceasefire and to act if terms are breached.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Israeli military spokesman Daniel Hagari announced on Sunday that the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas was postponed due to Hamas's failure to provide a list of hostages as agreed.

At the designated ceasefire time of 8:30 a.m. (0630 GMT), Israeli tanks were still shelling Gaza. Hagari explained that the political leadership instructed the military to delay the ceasefire as they waited for Hamas's compliance.

Hagari emphasized that the military is prepared for both implementing the ceasefire and responding if Hamas breaches the terms, hinting at a potential end to the 15-month conflict if conditions are met.

(With inputs from agencies.)

