Hostage Release Uncertainty Amid Gaza Ceasefire

Mediators have communicated to Israel that they possess the names of hostages slated for release on Sunday as part of the Gaza ceasefire agreement, according to sources connected to the situation speaking to Reuters.

However, these names have not yet been transferred to Israeli officials, causing a delay in the process. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu noted that the ceasefire, initially set to start at 0630 GMT, is on hold until the list is formally received by Israel.

The delay casts doubt on the immediate implementation of the ceasefire, heightening tensions in the region as parties await confirmation of the hostages identified for release.

(With inputs from agencies.)