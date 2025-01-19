Left Menu

Hostage Release Uncertainty Amid Gaza Ceasefire

Mediators indicated they have the names of hostages set to be freed under a Gaza ceasefire, but Israel has yet to receive them, Reuters reports. Prime Minister Netanyahu has stated the ceasefire will be delayed until the list is handed over, creating uncertainty around the agreement's implementation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 19-01-2025 14:04 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 14:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Israel

Mediators have communicated to Israel that they possess the names of hostages slated for release on Sunday as part of the Gaza ceasefire agreement, according to sources connected to the situation speaking to Reuters.

However, these names have not yet been transferred to Israeli officials, causing a delay in the process. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu noted that the ceasefire, initially set to start at 0630 GMT, is on hold until the list is formally received by Israel.

The delay casts doubt on the immediate implementation of the ceasefire, heightening tensions in the region as parties await confirmation of the hostages identified for release.

(With inputs from agencies.)

