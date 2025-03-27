Privilege Notice Rejected: Dhankhar Cites 1948 Release

In a significant development, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar has dismissed a privilege notice lodged against Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The complaint, initiated by Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh, involved allegations that Shah had wrongly implicated a Congress leader in the management of the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund.

The controversy stemmed from Shah's remarks during a debate on the Disaster Management Bill, 2024 in the Rajya Sabha on March 25. Shah referenced a 1948 government press release to substantiate his claim, which specified that the fund was initially managed by a committee that included the Prime Minister and the president of the Indian National Congress.

Dhankhar ruled out any breach of privilege, confirming that Shah's statement was backed by historical documentation, effectively putting an end to the current contention over the matter.

