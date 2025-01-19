Left Menu

UP Anti-Narcotics Task Force Cracks Down on Cross-Border Drug Smugglers

Uttar Pradesh's Anti-Narcotics Task Force has captured two cross-border drug smugglers in a private hospital near Saidhari village. They seized narcotics valued at Rs 10 crore. The accused, smuggling drugs from Nepal, were preparing to deliver them when arrested. Further investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lakhimpurkheri | Updated: 19-01-2025 14:35 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 14:35 IST
In a significant breakthrough, the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Narcotics Task Force has apprehended two individuals involved in cross-border drug smuggling from a private hospital near Saidhari village, officials announced on Sunday.

The operation, which took place Saturday, resulted in the seizure of one kilogram of Mefa Dran, a highly valued narcotic drug, estimated at Rs 10 crore in market value. Those taken into custody were identified as Rakesh Vishwakarma and Vikram Singh, both residents of Kheri district. However, Dr. Khalid Khan, allegedly linked to the hospital, remains at large.

A case has been registered under the NDPS Act with the Kotwali police station. Preliminary investigations reveal that the drugs were smuggled from Nepal for cheaper rates. The suspects confessed to assembling at the hospital for a drug handover, according to police sources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

