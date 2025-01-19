Left Menu

Russian Troops Secure Victory in Vozdvyzhenka

Russian forces have reportedly seized control of the Ukrainian village Vozdvyzhenka in the Donetsk region, as claimed by the Russian defense ministry. The report, issued via the Interfax news agency, is yet to be independently verified.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 19-01-2025 14:44 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 14:44 IST
Russia's military has reportedly achieved a tactical victory by capturing the village of Vozdvyzhenka in the battle-torn Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine. This development was reported by the Russian defense ministry through the Interfax news agency on Sunday.

While details are yet to be verified, the announcement marks a notable moment in the ongoing conflict within the region. Despite the reports, independent confirmation from platforms such as Reuters remains pending.

The advancement in Vozdvyzhenka reflects the ongoing turbulence and strategic maneuvers characteristic of the eastern Ukrainian conflict, raising concern and attention across the international community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

