Left Menu

Ceasefire Announcement Stirs Tensions

Israel announced that a ceasefire in Gaza would commence at 11.15 am local time, but the start was delayed due to Hamas' postponement in releasing the names of three female hostages. The agreement stipulated that fighting continue until the hostages were named.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 19-01-2025 14:47 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 14:47 IST
Ceasefire Announcement Stirs Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a highly anticipated announcement, Israel has stated that a ceasefire in Gaza is set to begin at 11.15 am local time today. The disclosure comes directly from the office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, intensifying focus on the volatile region.

The declaration followed a delay caused by Hamas, the militant organization, which postponed naming three female hostages it intends to release on Sunday. This move pushed back the originally planned timing of the ceasefire.

Israel had previously committed to maintaining its military operations until the names of the hostages were formally provided, adhering strictly to the terms of the recent agreement. The situation remains intricate and unfolding, as the world watches closely.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

 Global
2
Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

 Australia
3
Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene Case

Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene...

 Global
4
Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unequal Roots: Exploring Inequality and Reform in Sub-Saharan Africa

Turkiye’s Circular Economy Shift: A Path to Sustainable Growth and EU Alignment

Revolutionizing Data Collection: Armenia’s First Digital Pre-Census Sampling Frame

Clean Energy Manufacturing: Eastern Europe’s Path to Net-Zero Leadership

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025