Ceasefire Announcement Stirs Tensions

In a highly anticipated announcement, Israel has stated that a ceasefire in Gaza is set to begin at 11.15 am local time today. The disclosure comes directly from the office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, intensifying focus on the volatile region.

The declaration followed a delay caused by Hamas, the militant organization, which postponed naming three female hostages it intends to release on Sunday. This move pushed back the originally planned timing of the ceasefire.

Israel had previously committed to maintaining its military operations until the names of the hostages were formally provided, adhering strictly to the terms of the recent agreement. The situation remains intricate and unfolding, as the world watches closely.

(With inputs from agencies.)