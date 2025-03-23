Netanyahu's Cabinet Faces Backlash Over Attorney General Dismissal

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's cabinet has intensified its conflict with institutional officials by passing a no-confidence motion against Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara, despite significant public opposition.

This move follows the controversial dismissal of Shin Bet intelligence agency chief Ronen Bar, which has mobilized tens of thousands in mass protests that demand government accountability and express fears for Israeli hostages in Gaza.

Netanyahu's actions have drawn accusations of undermining state institutions and have been described as an effort to weaken judicial checks, heightening tensions within Israel as accusations of corruption swirl and the situation in Gaza remains tense.

(With inputs from agencies.)