Delhi Police Strike: Dark Web Drug Cartel Collapses
The Delhi Crime Branch dismantled an international dark web drug cartel, seizing 6 kilograms of hydroponic weed worth over Rs 2 crore. The operation, part of Operation Kawach, targeted illicit substances before the Delhi Assembly elections, leading to the arrests of Abdul Malik and Mayank Nayyar.
The Delhi Crime Branch has successfully dismantled an international drug cartel operating via the dark web, seizing 6 kilograms of hydroponic weed valued at over Rs 2 crore.
Conducted under Operation Kawach, the seizure is part of a wider crackdown to curb illicit activities ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections. Utilizing blockchain-based communication and cryptocurrency payments, the syndicate masked its operations.
Key arrests in the operation include Abdul Malik and Mayank Nayyar, both residents of Delhi. Their apprehension marks a critical blow to the drug network, which utilized sophisticated delivery methods and internet anonymity to avoid detection.
