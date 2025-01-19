Left Menu

Delhi Police Strike: Dark Web Drug Cartel Collapses

The Delhi Crime Branch dismantled an international dark web drug cartel, seizing 6 kilograms of hydroponic weed worth over Rs 2 crore. The operation, part of Operation Kawach, targeted illicit substances before the Delhi Assembly elections, leading to the arrests of Abdul Malik and Mayank Nayyar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-01-2025 15:09 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 15:09 IST
The Delhi Crime Branch has successfully dismantled an international drug cartel operating via the dark web, seizing 6 kilograms of hydroponic weed valued at over Rs 2 crore.

Conducted under Operation Kawach, the seizure is part of a wider crackdown to curb illicit activities ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections. Utilizing blockchain-based communication and cryptocurrency payments, the syndicate masked its operations.

Key arrests in the operation include Abdul Malik and Mayank Nayyar, both residents of Delhi. Their apprehension marks a critical blow to the drug network, which utilized sophisticated delivery methods and internet anonymity to avoid detection.

