Delhi Police Strike: Dark Web Drug Cartel Collapses

The Delhi Crime Branch has successfully dismantled an international drug cartel operating via the dark web, seizing 6 kilograms of hydroponic weed valued at over Rs 2 crore.

Conducted under Operation Kawach, the seizure is part of a wider crackdown to curb illicit activities ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections. Utilizing blockchain-based communication and cryptocurrency payments, the syndicate masked its operations.

Key arrests in the operation include Abdul Malik and Mayank Nayyar, both residents of Delhi. Their apprehension marks a critical blow to the drug network, which utilized sophisticated delivery methods and internet anonymity to avoid detection.

(With inputs from agencies.)