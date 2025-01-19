Ceasefire Countdown: Hostage Drama and Middle East Shifts

In a significant development, a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas started on Sunday, although its initiation was delayed by several hours. This pause comes after a 15-month conflict that has severely impacted both the region and its politics.

The much-anticipated truce was postponed due to discrepancies over the release of hostages, contributing to last-minute Israeli airstrikes and artillery attacks that resulted in additional casualties. This setback was attributed by Israel to Hamas, while the latter cited technical issues.

As the ceasefire holds, the intricate deal could pave the way for the resolution of broader regional tensions, potentially reshaping alliances and political landscapes across the Middle East.

