Ceasefire Countdown: Hostage Drama and Middle East Shifts
A ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas came into effect after a delay, ending active combat in Gaza. The delay was due to disagreements on hostage lists, exacerbated by continued Israeli strikes. The deal's implementation could transform Middle East dynamics and ease anger over Israel's security failures.
In a significant development, a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas started on Sunday, although its initiation was delayed by several hours. This pause comes after a 15-month conflict that has severely impacted both the region and its politics.
The much-anticipated truce was postponed due to discrepancies over the release of hostages, contributing to last-minute Israeli airstrikes and artillery attacks that resulted in additional casualties. This setback was attributed by Israel to Hamas, while the latter cited technical issues.
As the ceasefire holds, the intricate deal could pave the way for the resolution of broader regional tensions, potentially reshaping alliances and political landscapes across the Middle East.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- ceasefire
- Gaza
- Israel
- Hamas
- hostages
- Middle East
- conflict
- Netanyahu
- political change
- peace
ALSO READ
Biden Administration Pushes $8 Billion Arms Deal to Israel Amid Gaza Conflict
Tensions and Tragedies: A Roundup of Global Conflicts and Crises
Escalating Conflict: Israeli Airstrikes in Gaza Amid Renewed Ceasefire Talks
Escalating Conflict: Severe Casualties in Gaza Amid Ongoing Strikes
Syrian Foreign Minister's Middle East Diplomatic Siege