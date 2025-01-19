Left Menu

Justice Awaited: Sanjay Roy's Sentencing Looms in Kolkata

Sanjay Roy, convicted of the rape and murder of a doctor at the R G Kar Medical College, awaits sentencing. The Kolkata court may deliver a life sentence or death penalty. This case ignited national protests. Investigation was handed over to CBI.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 19-01-2025 16:52 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 16:52 IST
Sanjay Roy
  • Country:
  • India

Sanjay Roy, convicted for the rape and murder of a young doctor at Kolkata's R G Kar Medical College, will hear his sentence on Monday. The court's decision could range from life imprisonment to the death penalty.

Declared guilty by Additional District and Sessions Judge Anirban Das, Roy's conviction came under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Sections for rape, murder, and causing death. The tragic event sparked nationwide outrage, prompting prolonged protests demanding justice.

The Central Bureau of Investigation took over the case after criticisms of the police and hospital authorities. The sentencing promises to address key concerns, even as Roy claims innocence amidst the grieving family's relief.

(With inputs from agencies.)

