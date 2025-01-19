Left Menu

Hopes and Challenges as Israel-Hamas Ceasefire Takes Effect

A fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hamas began in Gaza, pausing a 15-month conflict with the potential to release hostages and bring peace. While celebrations marked this development, delays and tensions persist. The agreement, involving prisoner swaps and aid, highlights a crucial step towards long-term resolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 19-01-2025 17:38 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 17:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A ceasefire between Israel and Hamas commenced on Sunday, bringing a pause to a devastating 15-month conflict in the Gaza Strip. While celebrating the truce, Palestinians cautiously returned home, reflecting underlying tensions amid hopes for peace and the release of hostages held by militants.

The initial phase of this agreement aims to release hostages and Palestinian prisoners over six weeks. The truce follows months of intensive mediation efforts, though its fragile start due to delays by Hamas underscores existing volatility in the region.

Reactions in Israel remain mixed. While some express relief over the ceasefire, others worry about potential future escalations. Israel's withdrawal to a buffer zone and increased humanitarian aid to Gaza are vital components of this truce, marking a significant yet tentative step towards peace and rebuilding.

(With inputs from agencies.)

