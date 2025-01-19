Hopes and Challenges as Israel-Hamas Ceasefire Takes Effect

A ceasefire between Israel and Hamas commenced on Sunday, bringing a pause to a devastating 15-month conflict in the Gaza Strip. While celebrating the truce, Palestinians cautiously returned home, reflecting underlying tensions amid hopes for peace and the release of hostages held by militants.

The initial phase of this agreement aims to release hostages and Palestinian prisoners over six weeks. The truce follows months of intensive mediation efforts, though its fragile start due to delays by Hamas underscores existing volatility in the region.

Reactions in Israel remain mixed. While some express relief over the ceasefire, others worry about potential future escalations. Israel's withdrawal to a buffer zone and increased humanitarian aid to Gaza are vital components of this truce, marking a significant yet tentative step towards peace and rebuilding.

