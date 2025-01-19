Left Menu

Operation Secures Kurram: Sectarian Clashes Ignited

Pakistan's Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa initiated a security operation in Kurram district following fatal attacks on aid convoys. The initiative aims to stop sectarian violence and ensure road safety. Authorities announced camps for displaced citizens, promising unbiased actions against miscreants while supporting peaceful residents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 19-01-2025 17:47 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 17:47 IST
Operation Secures Kurram: Sectarian Clashes Ignited
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan's Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa provincial government has launched a critical operation in the Kurram district after aid convoys faced deadly assaults. Officials confirmed the intervention aims to halt ongoing sectarian violence and secure crucial routes.

The operation, focusing on Lower Kurram's villages Bagan, Mandori, Chapri, and Chapripao, seeks to restore peace in an area plagued by sectarian strife. Since November, clashes between Sunni and Shia tribes have resulted in numerous fatalities and severe supply shortages due to extended road blockades.

Authorities, including the Chief Secretary and IG Police, emphasize a zero-tolerance approach against terrorists, vowing to support peaceful citizens and improve the situation for displaced persons. Security forces are working alongside police and civil authorities to quell the violence, with plans to relocate displaced individuals to Thal and Hangu camps.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

 Global
2
Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

 Australia
3
Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene Case

Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene...

 Global
4
Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unequal Roots: Exploring Inequality and Reform in Sub-Saharan Africa

Turkiye’s Circular Economy Shift: A Path to Sustainable Growth and EU Alignment

Revolutionizing Data Collection: Armenia’s First Digital Pre-Census Sampling Frame

Clean Energy Manufacturing: Eastern Europe’s Path to Net-Zero Leadership

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025