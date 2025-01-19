Operation Secures Kurram: Sectarian Clashes Ignited

Pakistan's Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa provincial government has launched a critical operation in the Kurram district after aid convoys faced deadly assaults. Officials confirmed the intervention aims to halt ongoing sectarian violence and secure crucial routes.

The operation, focusing on Lower Kurram's villages Bagan, Mandori, Chapri, and Chapripao, seeks to restore peace in an area plagued by sectarian strife. Since November, clashes between Sunni and Shia tribes have resulted in numerous fatalities and severe supply shortages due to extended road blockades.

Authorities, including the Chief Secretary and IG Police, emphasize a zero-tolerance approach against terrorists, vowing to support peaceful citizens and improve the situation for displaced persons. Security forces are working alongside police and civil authorities to quell the violence, with plans to relocate displaced individuals to Thal and Hangu camps.

