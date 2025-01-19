Left Menu

India's Disaster Management: Emerging as a Global Beacon

India has become a global leader in disaster management thanks to its zero casualty approach, as emphasized by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Over Rs 3 lakh crore have been approved for Andhra Pradesh projects, highlighting the Modi government's commitment to proactive disaster resilience and infrastructure development.

India has positioned itself as a global leader in disaster management through a proactive, 'zero casualty' strategy, Union Home Minister Amit Shah declared. Addressing the National Disaster Response Force's (NDRF) 20th Foundation Day in Andhra Pradesh, Shah highlighted key infrastructural advancements under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

Shah announced that projects totaling over Rs 3 lakh crore have been greenlit for Andhra Pradesh within six months, indicating the central government's focused support. He attributed India's disaster management success to collaborative efforts by the NDRF and the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), evolving from a relief-centric to a rescue-centric approach.

Shah pointed out significant financial commitments by the Modi administration towards infrastructure, including a Rs 27,000 crore package for Amaravati. He assured continuous support to the state's development, praising the NDRF's global contributions and stressing the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure's growing international influence.

