False Bomb Threat Shakes Dharavi: Suspect in Custody

A man was arrested in Dharavi for falsely claiming a bomb was planted. The suspect, Narendra Ganpat Kawal, was apprehended through technical intelligence. Previously, he faced similar charges. He's charged under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The incident triggered a police investigation following the hoax call to Mumbai's police control room.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-01-2025 19:27 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 19:27 IST
A suspect has been apprehended in Dharavi after allegedly making a false bomb threat, stirring concern and prompting a swift police response.

Officials confirmed that Narendra Ganpat Kawal was arrested on Friday night after claiming a bomb was placed in Rajiv Gandhi Nagar.

The Mumbai police control room received the alarming call, leading to an immediate investigation. Kawal has a history of similar offenses and is now facing charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

(With inputs from agencies.)

