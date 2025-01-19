False Bomb Threat Shakes Dharavi: Suspect in Custody

A suspect has been apprehended in Dharavi after allegedly making a false bomb threat, stirring concern and prompting a swift police response.

Officials confirmed that Narendra Ganpat Kawal was arrested on Friday night after claiming a bomb was placed in Rajiv Gandhi Nagar.

The Mumbai police control room received the alarming call, leading to an immediate investigation. Kawal has a history of similar offenses and is now facing charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

(With inputs from agencies.)