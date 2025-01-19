Left Menu

Digital Arrest: The 18-Day Ordeal

A retired official from Faridabad was scammed out of Rs 40 lakh by fraudsters pretending to be TRAI and Mumbai Police officers. The victim, Monika, was held hostage in a digital scheme for 18 days under threats of arrest. An FIR has been filed, and investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Faridabad | Updated: 19-01-2025 20:31 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 20:31 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a sophisticated scam, a retired government official from Faridabad was scammed of Rs 40 lakh by individuals posing as officials from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) and the Mumbai Police. The fraudsters kept her under 'digital arrest' for 18 days, the police reported on Sunday.

The victim, identified as Monika, previously served as the Labour Welfare Commissioner with the Central Ministry. She resides with her elderly mother in Faridabad, while her daughter lives in Delhi. The ordeal began on November 11 last year when she received a call from an unknown number.

The scammers manipulated her into believing she was involved in fraudulent bank transactions, prompting her to comply with their demands for house arrest. Over the course of 18 days, they defrauded her of Rs 40 lakh. Monika finally reached out to the police after realizing she had been deceived.

(With inputs from agencies.)

