Digital Arrest: The 18-Day Ordeal

In a sophisticated scam, a retired government official from Faridabad was scammed of Rs 40 lakh by individuals posing as officials from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) and the Mumbai Police. The fraudsters kept her under 'digital arrest' for 18 days, the police reported on Sunday.

The victim, identified as Monika, previously served as the Labour Welfare Commissioner with the Central Ministry. She resides with her elderly mother in Faridabad, while her daughter lives in Delhi. The ordeal began on November 11 last year when she received a call from an unknown number.

The scammers manipulated her into believing she was involved in fraudulent bank transactions, prompting her to comply with their demands for house arrest. Over the course of 18 days, they defrauded her of Rs 40 lakh. Monika finally reached out to the police after realizing she had been deceived.

(With inputs from agencies.)