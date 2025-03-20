Turkish Democracy Under Strain: Mayor's Arrest Sparks Protests

Authorities in Turkey have intensified their crackdown on dissent, detaining 37 individuals for sharing "provocative" content on social media, according to Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya. This comes in the wake of high-profile arrests, including that of Istanbul's Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu.

Imamoglu, a potential challenger to President Erdogan, was apprehended during a dawn raid over alleged corruption and terror links. His arrest has sparked significant protests in Istanbul and Ankara, despite a ban on demonstrations, and has generated turbulence in the financial markets.

Many view these actions as political maneuvers by Erdogan to stifle opposition. Nevertheless, officials claim the legal proceedings are lawful and independent. Imamoglu's detention threatens his political career, as he was preparing to run as an opposition candidate in the upcoming presidential primary.

