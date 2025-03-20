Left Menu

Turkish Democracy Under Strain: Mayor's Arrest Sparks Protests

Turkish authorities detained 37 people for sharing provocative social media content amid a crackdown that included the arrest of Istanbul's Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, a potential challenger to President Erdogan. The arrest has drawn criticism and protests, raising concerns over democracy and financial stability in Turkiye.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Istanbul | Updated: 20-03-2025 14:06 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 14:06 IST
Turkish Democracy Under Strain: Mayor's Arrest Sparks Protests
Authorities in Turkey have intensified their crackdown on dissent, detaining 37 individuals for sharing "provocative" content on social media, according to Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya. This comes in the wake of high-profile arrests, including that of Istanbul's Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu.

Imamoglu, a potential challenger to President Erdogan, was apprehended during a dawn raid over alleged corruption and terror links. His arrest has sparked significant protests in Istanbul and Ankara, despite a ban on demonstrations, and has generated turbulence in the financial markets.

Many view these actions as political maneuvers by Erdogan to stifle opposition. Nevertheless, officials claim the legal proceedings are lawful and independent. Imamoglu's detention threatens his political career, as he was preparing to run as an opposition candidate in the upcoming presidential primary.

(With inputs from agencies.)

