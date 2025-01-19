Begusarai Land Dispute Turns Violent, Injures Five Police Officers

A violent confrontation erupted in Pranpur village, Begusarai district, Bihar, injuring five police officers amid a heated land dispute between two communities on Sunday.

Deputy SP Kundan Kumar reported that around 150 individuals had been occupying the 16-bigha land for years, despite a court ruling in favor of the legitimate owners last August. As the owners attempted to assert their rights, tensions escalated into violence.

Upon arrival, police faced an onslaught of bricks and stones. Allegations emerged of police misconduct, including the alleged burning of a hut resulting in the death of livestock. An investigation into these claims is underway, with officials securing the scene and addressing community grievances.

(With inputs from agencies.)