Begusarai Land Dispute Turns Violent, Injures Five Police Officers
A violent clash over a land dispute in Bihar's Begusarai district resulted in injuries to five police officers. The conflict erupted when squatters resisted eviction from a 16-bigha plot. Authorities are investigating further events, including allegations of arson resulting in the death of five goats.
- Country:
- India
A violent confrontation erupted in Pranpur village, Begusarai district, Bihar, injuring five police officers amid a heated land dispute between two communities on Sunday.
Deputy SP Kundan Kumar reported that around 150 individuals had been occupying the 16-bigha land for years, despite a court ruling in favor of the legitimate owners last August. As the owners attempted to assert their rights, tensions escalated into violence.
Upon arrival, police faced an onslaught of bricks and stones. Allegations emerged of police misconduct, including the alleged burning of a hut resulting in the death of livestock. An investigation into these claims is underway, with officials securing the scene and addressing community grievances.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Bihar's Civil Services Controversy: Prashant Kishor's Hunger Strike Enters Day Three
Bihar BPSC Examination Re-conducted Amidst Protests and Allegations
Bihar PSC Exam Chaos: Retest Amid Leak Allegations
Juvenile Violence: East Delhi School Stabbing Case Unfolds
Controversy Lingers: Bihar PSC Exam Retest Underway Amid Allegations