Left Menu

Ceasefire Under Scrutiny: High Stakes in Gaza

Hamas' armed wing has agreed to a ceasefire in Gaza, warning that any Israeli violations could jeopardize the process and risk hostages' lives. The al-Qassam Brigades emphasize the importance of Israel's adherence to the agreement and urge mediators to ensure compliance. The initial phase saw Hamas release hostages with Israel expected to reciprocate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-01-2025 22:20 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 22:20 IST
Ceasefire Under Scrutiny: High Stakes in Gaza
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The armed faction of Hamas announced its commitment to a ceasefire agreement in Gaza, emphasizing that any potential breaches by Israel could threaten the process and endanger the lives of hostages.

In a public address, Abu Ubaida, spokesperson for the al-Qassam Brigades, urged mediators to ensure Israel's adherence to the ceasefire terms. He stated the group's resolve to follow all stages of the agreement including the hostages-for-prisoners swap. "The commitment by the opposing side is crucial," said Abu Ubaida, warning that any violations could jeopardize the agreement's success.

Highlighting the group's intention to preserve the peace and achieve its objectives, he stressed the need for compliance. Earlier, as part of the initial ceasefire phase, Hamas released three Israeli female hostages, with Israel anticipated to release 90 Palestinian prisoners in return.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

 Global
2
Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

 Australia
3
Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene Case

Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene...

 Global
4
Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unequal Roots: Exploring Inequality and Reform in Sub-Saharan Africa

Turkiye’s Circular Economy Shift: A Path to Sustainable Growth and EU Alignment

Revolutionizing Data Collection: Armenia’s First Digital Pre-Census Sampling Frame

Clean Energy Manufacturing: Eastern Europe’s Path to Net-Zero Leadership

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025