Ceasefire Under Scrutiny: High Stakes in Gaza
Hamas' armed wing has agreed to a ceasefire in Gaza, warning that any Israeli violations could jeopardize the process and risk hostages' lives. The al-Qassam Brigades emphasize the importance of Israel's adherence to the agreement and urge mediators to ensure compliance. The initial phase saw Hamas release hostages with Israel expected to reciprocate.
In a public address, Abu Ubaida, spokesperson for the al-Qassam Brigades, urged mediators to ensure Israel's adherence to the ceasefire terms. He stated the group's resolve to follow all stages of the agreement including the hostages-for-prisoners swap. "The commitment by the opposing side is crucial," said Abu Ubaida, warning that any violations could jeopardize the agreement's success.
Highlighting the group's intention to preserve the peace and achieve its objectives, he stressed the need for compliance. Earlier, as part of the initial ceasefire phase, Hamas released three Israeli female hostages, with Israel anticipated to release 90 Palestinian prisoners in return.
