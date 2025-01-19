Ceasefire Under Scrutiny: High Stakes in Gaza

The armed faction of Hamas announced its commitment to a ceasefire agreement in Gaza, emphasizing that any potential breaches by Israel could threaten the process and endanger the lives of hostages.

In a public address, Abu Ubaida, spokesperson for the al-Qassam Brigades, urged mediators to ensure Israel's adherence to the ceasefire terms. He stated the group's resolve to follow all stages of the agreement including the hostages-for-prisoners swap. "The commitment by the opposing side is crucial," said Abu Ubaida, warning that any violations could jeopardize the agreement's success.

Highlighting the group's intention to preserve the peace and achieve its objectives, he stressed the need for compliance. Earlier, as part of the initial ceasefire phase, Hamas released three Israeli female hostages, with Israel anticipated to release 90 Palestinian prisoners in return.

