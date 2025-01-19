Surjewala Demands Action Against Hate Agenda in Media

Congress leader Randeep Surjewala has demanded answers from the government for its inaction against those propagating a 'hate agenda' through media channels.

He highlighted a video featuring RSS leader and former MP Rakesh Sinha, who claimed pressure to use objectionable language in a TV debate, which he declined. Surjewala insists this is proof of journalism being used to spread hate across the nation.

The Congress leader probed if actions violating sections of the IPC should warrant immediate attention by Home Minister Amit Shah and the Delhi Police. He urged media associations and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to address these violations by initiating decisive actions against implicated channels.

(With inputs from agencies.)