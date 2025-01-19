Left Menu

Hostage Deal: An Exchange of Promises

The first three Israeli hostages have been released from Gaza under a ceasefire deal involving a mutual exchange with Palestinian prisoners. In the initial phase, 33 hostages and nearly 2,000 Palestinian detainees will be released. The phased agreement involves Israeli military repositioning and further negotiations for the remaining exchanges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-01-2025 22:35 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 22:35 IST
Hostage Deal: An Exchange of Promises
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant development, three Israeli hostages were freed from Gaza, marking the commencement of a ceasefire agreement that provides for the exchange of captives. The Israeli prime minister's office confirmed the release of the female hostages, while an official assured their sound health following information from the Red Cross.

This ceasefire deal involves a structured exchange of hostages; 33 Israelis and a substantial number of Palestinian prisoners are set to be released over six weeks. The initial group of Palestinian prisoners will primarily consist of women and teenage boys, though it excludes prominent figures. Concurrently, Israel plans the release of nearly 2,000 detainees.

As part of the agreement, Israeli forces are expected to withdraw from certain positions in Gaza. The phased approach anticipates additional negotiations for future hostage swaps and the complete retraction of troops, contingent on the evolving diplomatic dialogue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

 Global
2
Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

 Australia
3
Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene Case

Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene...

 Global
4
Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unequal Roots: Exploring Inequality and Reform in Sub-Saharan Africa

Turkiye’s Circular Economy Shift: A Path to Sustainable Growth and EU Alignment

Revolutionizing Data Collection: Armenia’s First Digital Pre-Census Sampling Frame

Clean Energy Manufacturing: Eastern Europe’s Path to Net-Zero Leadership

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025