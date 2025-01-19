Hostage Deal: An Exchange of Promises

In a significant development, three Israeli hostages were freed from Gaza, marking the commencement of a ceasefire agreement that provides for the exchange of captives. The Israeli prime minister's office confirmed the release of the female hostages, while an official assured their sound health following information from the Red Cross.

This ceasefire deal involves a structured exchange of hostages; 33 Israelis and a substantial number of Palestinian prisoners are set to be released over six weeks. The initial group of Palestinian prisoners will primarily consist of women and teenage boys, though it excludes prominent figures. Concurrently, Israel plans the release of nearly 2,000 detainees.

As part of the agreement, Israeli forces are expected to withdraw from certain positions in Gaza. The phased approach anticipates additional negotiations for future hostage swaps and the complete retraction of troops, contingent on the evolving diplomatic dialogue.

(With inputs from agencies.)