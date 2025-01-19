Ceasefire Sparks Hope in War-Torn Gaza

Palestinians took to the streets of Gaza to celebrate a newly established ceasefire with Israel, marking a momentary halt to the intense conflict that left much of the region in ruins. Among the celebrations was the poignant reunion of three female hostages with their mothers in Israel, after their release by Hamas.

The ceasefire comes after months of intense conflict between Hamas and Israel, characterized by widespread destruction and loss of life. The truce, brokered with the involvement of Egypt, Qatar, and the United States, aims to halt hostilities and permit humanitarian aid to reach Gaza's affected areas, providing some respite to the distressed population.

Despite the temporary peace, the future governance of Gaza remains uncertain, with the potential resurgence of hostilities if political tensions worsen. Israel insists that any return of Hamas to power is unacceptable, casting doubt on the sustainability of the ceasefire agreement.

(With inputs from agencies.)