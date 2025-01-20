Indiaspora Welcomes Trump Presidency with Optimism for US-India Relations

Indiaspora, a prominent non-profit body within the global Indian community, has officially congratulated Donald Trump as he prepares to be sworn in as the 47th president of the United States. The organization expressed optimism about the continuation of strong US-India relations under Trump's new administration.

MR Rangaswami, founder-chairman of Indiaspora, stated, "On behalf of Indiaspora and the Indian-American community, I would like to congratulate Donald Trump, the 47th president of the United States. I expect US-India relations to continue flourishing amid the new political climate in America."

Rangaswami noted the robust relationships built between senior government officials from both nations during Trump's first term, as well as strong bipartisan support in the US for advancing this essential bilateral partnership. Trump's second term has seen notable Indian-Americans appointed in various sectors, including Harmeet Kaur Dhillon, Vivek Ramaswamy, Kash Patel, Jay Bhattacharya, and Sriram Krishnan.

Sanjeev Joshipura, executive director of Indiaspora, emphasized the organization's efforts to enhance the civic and political engagement of the Indian diaspora while strengthening US-India ties. He commended the continued trend of American administrations placing Indian-Americans in senior governmental roles and highlighted Indiaspora's ongoing contribution to fostering bilateral dialogues.

(With inputs from agencies.)