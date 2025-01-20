Left Menu

Bribe Bust: Civic Officials Nabbed in Thane

The ACB in Maharashtra's Thane district arrested two civic officials for bribery. The officials demanded Rs 1.3 lakh to prevent a house demolition. One was caught accepting Rs 50,000. Assistant Commissioner Sunil Bhoir and Beat Inspector Amol Varghade were arrested under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 20-01-2025 10:51 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 10:38 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Facebook (@ACBGuj)
  • Country:
  • India

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has successfully apprehended two civic officials in Thane district, Maharashtra, on charges of bribery. The suspects reportedly demanded a bribe of Rs 1.3 lakh to halt the demolition of a complainant's house, as per the official statement released on Monday.

A meticulously planned trap was set by the ACB on Saturday, which led to the arrest of a beat inspector who accepted a payment of Rs 50,000 from the complainant. This operation was part of an ongoing investigation by the Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation (BNMC), the official informed.

The accused individuals, assistant commissioner Sunil Bhoir and beat inspector Amol Varghade, were charged under the Prevention of Corruption Act. Allegedly, they lowered their initial demand from Rs 1.5 lakh after negotiations. The beat inspector was caught red-handed while collecting the bribe on behalf of the assistant commissioner.

(With inputs from agencies.)

