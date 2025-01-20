Left Menu

Fierce Gunfight Erupts at Odisha-Chhattisgarh Border

A significant gunfight transpired between security forces and Maoists along the Odisha-Chhattisgarh border on Monday. Leveraging intelligence updates, Odisha and Chhattisgarh police, supported by the CRPF, initiated an anti-Naxal operation in the Kularighat reserve forest. The encounter, still ongoing, involves heavy fire exchange.

Updated: 20-01-2025 11:54 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 11:47 IST
A significant gunfight erupted on Monday morning between security forces and Maoists at the border of Odisha and Chhattisgarh, according to official sources.

Police from the two states, alongside the CRPF, commenced an anti-Naxal operation within the Kularighat reserve forest, acting on precise intelligence inputs. The forest is strategically situated in Chhattisgarh's Gariaband district, adjacent to Odisha's Nuapada district.

As the police forces exchanged heavy fire with the Maoists, an officer from the Odisha Police confirmed that the operation was still actively ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

