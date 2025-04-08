Left Menu

Border Tensions Escalate: Warning Shots Fired by South Korea

South Korea's military has fired warning shots after approximately 10 North Korean soldiers crossed the border. The soldiers subsequently returned to the North following warning broadcasts and shots from South Korea. South Korea remains vigilant, closely observing North Korean activities.

In a recent escalation of border tensions, South Korea's military fired warning shots after a group of approximately 10 North Korean soldiers crossed into the South.

Following the incident, South Korea issued warning broadcasts which, along with the warning shots, prompted the soldiers to retreat back to the North.

Authorities in South Korea have stated they are maintaining a vigilant watch on the activities of North Korean forces to prevent any further incursions.

