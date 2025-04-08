Left Menu

Punjab Police Clamp Down on Cross-Border Gang Activities

Punjab Police have arrested two operatives from the Lawrence Bishnoi-Rohit Godara gang. The suspects, Jashandeep Singh alias Jashan Sandhu and Gursewak Singh, were apprehended in Mohali. Authorities have recovered weapons and crucial information on international networks aiding fugitives, marking progress in dismantling organized crime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 08-04-2025 22:40 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 22:40 IST
Punjab Police Clamp Down on Cross-Border Gang Activities
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Police have achieved a significant breakthrough by arresting two operatives associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi-Rohit Godara gang. The suspects, Jashandeep Singh alias Jashan Sandhu from Rajasthan and Gursewak Singh from Sri Muktsar Sahib, were apprehended in Mohali.

Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav, stated that Jashan Sandhu has been on the run, evading capture by frequently relocating across countries including Georgia, Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia, and Dubai. Recently, under the directions of his handlers, he returned to India through Nepal.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Jashan played a pivotal role in providing logistical support to the gang and his capture has led to the identification of overseas networks aiding fugitive gangsters. Weapons were seized during the arrest, and further investigations are poised to unravel additional connections in this case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025