Punjab Police Clamp Down on Cross-Border Gang Activities

Punjab Police have achieved a significant breakthrough by arresting two operatives associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi-Rohit Godara gang. The suspects, Jashandeep Singh alias Jashan Sandhu from Rajasthan and Gursewak Singh from Sri Muktsar Sahib, were apprehended in Mohali.

Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav, stated that Jashan Sandhu has been on the run, evading capture by frequently relocating across countries including Georgia, Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia, and Dubai. Recently, under the directions of his handlers, he returned to India through Nepal.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Jashan played a pivotal role in providing logistical support to the gang and his capture has led to the identification of overseas networks aiding fugitive gangsters. Weapons were seized during the arrest, and further investigations are poised to unravel additional connections in this case.

(With inputs from agencies.)