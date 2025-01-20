Left Menu

France's Determined Fight: The Quest for Hostage Release

France is actively working to secure the release of two French-Israeli nationals held by Hamas. Despite a ceasefire leading to the release of some hostages, there is no update on the latest news of these two individuals. France remains committed to securing their freedom.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 20-01-2025 14:14 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 13:46 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
France remains steadfast in its efforts to secure the release of two French-Israeli nationals being held by Hamas, according to Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot. During a discussion on BFM TV, Barrot emphasized France's resolve, stating, "We will continue to fight until the last hour for their release." He acknowledged the lack of news regarding their health or detention conditions.

The context of this situation stems from a recent ceasefire in the Middle East that resulted in the release of three Israeli hostages by Hamas and 90 Palestinian prisoners by Israel. This truce aims to pause a prolonged conflict that has wreaked havoc on the Gaza Strip. Among those expected to be released are French-Israeli nationals Ofer Kalderon and Ohad Yahalomi, who are listed in the first phase of the draft ceasefire agreement.

While the ceasefire progresses, France continues to apply diplomatic pressure in hopes of freeing Ofer Kalderon and Ohad Yahalomi, reflecting significant international efforts to navigate complex geopolitical tensions and humanitarian concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

