Controversial Release: Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's Furlough Sparks Debate
Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, Dera Sacha Sauda chief, has been granted a 21-day furlough, adding to his history of temporary releases around election times. His paroles have often coincided with elections, leading to criticism. Singh is serving a 20-year sentence for rape, with a controversial judicial past.
- Country:
- India
Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, the head of Dera Sacha Sauda and a convicted rapist, was granted a 21-day furlough. This temporary release is the fifth such instance for Singh since January 2024, drawing significant attention and criticism.
Upon his release from the Sunaria jail in Haryana's Rohtak, Singh headed to his Dera headquarters in Sirsa. The Dera, with a considerable following across several states, was founded in 1948 by Baba Shah Mastana. Sikh organizations have openly criticized the repeated furloughs and paroles granted to Singh, particularly given their timing around local elections.
Singh's legal history involves a 20-year sentence for rape and a controversial acquittal in a 2002 murder case. His paroles prior to elections in Punjab and Haryana have been contentious, often coinciding with upcoming polls, sparking allegations of political influence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Fadnavis Reflects on 2014 Maharashtra Election Alliance Hurdles
Parliamentary Panel Deliberates on 'One Nation, One Election' Bill
Extended Term for 'One Nation One Election' Committee in Lok Sabha
Lok Sabha Extends Duration for 'One Nation, One Election' Report
China Denies Interference in Canadian Elections