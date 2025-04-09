Left Menu

Controversial Release: Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's Furlough Sparks Debate

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, Dera Sacha Sauda chief, has been granted a 21-day furlough, adding to his history of temporary releases around election times. His paroles have often coincided with elections, leading to criticism. Singh is serving a 20-year sentence for rape, with a controversial judicial past.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 09-04-2025 14:05 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 14:05 IST
Controversial Release: Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's Furlough Sparks Debate
  • Country:
  • India

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, the head of Dera Sacha Sauda and a convicted rapist, was granted a 21-day furlough. This temporary release is the fifth such instance for Singh since January 2024, drawing significant attention and criticism.

Upon his release from the Sunaria jail in Haryana's Rohtak, Singh headed to his Dera headquarters in Sirsa. The Dera, with a considerable following across several states, was founded in 1948 by Baba Shah Mastana. Sikh organizations have openly criticized the repeated furloughs and paroles granted to Singh, particularly given their timing around local elections.

Singh's legal history involves a 20-year sentence for rape and a controversial acquittal in a 2002 murder case. His paroles prior to elections in Punjab and Haryana have been contentious, often coinciding with upcoming polls, sparking allegations of political influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025