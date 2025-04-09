Controversial Release: Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's Furlough Sparks Debate

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, the head of Dera Sacha Sauda and a convicted rapist, was granted a 21-day furlough. This temporary release is the fifth such instance for Singh since January 2024, drawing significant attention and criticism.

Upon his release from the Sunaria jail in Haryana's Rohtak, Singh headed to his Dera headquarters in Sirsa. The Dera, with a considerable following across several states, was founded in 1948 by Baba Shah Mastana. Sikh organizations have openly criticized the repeated furloughs and paroles granted to Singh, particularly given their timing around local elections.

Singh's legal history involves a 20-year sentence for rape and a controversial acquittal in a 2002 murder case. His paroles prior to elections in Punjab and Haryana have been contentious, often coinciding with upcoming polls, sparking allegations of political influence.

