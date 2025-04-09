Controversial Furloughs: Ram Rahim Singh's Temporary Release and Its Implications

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, the jailed Dera Sacha Sauda chief, has once again found himself in the spotlight after being granted another 21-day furlough. This temporary release has sparked controversy due to its timing, which coincides with important political events, thus raising eyebrows among critics and community leaders.

Singh, currently serving a 20-year sentence for rape, walked out of the Sunaria jail in Haryana's Rohtak and headed to the Dera headquarters in Sirsa. His release has been made public by Dera spokesperson Jitender Khurana, stirring past criticisms due to the pattern of Singh's furloughs aligning with state elections.

Sikh organizations, particularly the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, have voiced their disapproval, highlighting the troubling pattern. Despite Singh's string of legal woes, the Dera maintains a significant following across states like Haryana, Punjab, and Rajasthan, underscoring the sect's broad religious and social influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)