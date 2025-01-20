Supreme Court Weighs In On Burial Rights Conflict In Chhattisgarh

The Supreme Court is embroiled in a poignant case highlighting communal tensions over burial rights in a Chhattisgarh village. On Monday, Justices B V Nagarathna and Satish Chandra Sharma expressed their dismay at the situation, questioning why Ramesh Baghel had to approach the apex court for his father's burial.

Baghel's father, a pastor, has been denied burial in the designated Christian burial area of the village graveyard, despite family members being buried there previously. Villagers opposed the burial, leading to tensions and interventions from the police, who suggested an alternative burial site 20 kilometers away.

The case emphasizes ongoing struggles over religious rights in India, with allegations of efforts to push Christians out. Baghel stands firm on burying his father within the family's traditional burying grounds, as the Supreme Court analyzes affidavits and prepares for detailed hearings in January.

