China's Youth Jobless Rate Declines, But Challenges Persist

Youth joblessness in Chinese cities declined for the fourth consecutive month in December, falling to 15.7% among 16 to 24-year-olds. However, the overall nationwide jobless rate was 5.1%. Analysts warn that current economic strategies may not boost consumer confidence and could worsen deflationary pressures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2025 14:47 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 14:47 IST
Youth joblessness in Chinese cities has declined for the fourth consecutive month, according to official data released by the National Bureau of Statistics on Monday.

The urban unemployment rate for 16 to 24-year-olds, excluding students, dropped to 15.7% in December from 16.1% in November. Though a relief from the peak of 18.8% in August the previous year, concerns remain regarding the nation's broader economic health.

Analysts caution that China's latest wave of stimulus measures might not efficiently transfer industrial benefits to consumers, potentially worsening deflationary pressures and weakening consumer demand. With the world's second-largest economy vying to maintain growth amid global uncertainties, the focus now remains on balancing industrial investments with consumer benefits.

