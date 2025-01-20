Left Menu

Supreme Court Mandates States' Compliance with Road Safety Law

The Supreme Court directed 23 states and seven union territories to submit compliance reports on implementing recent road safety provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, focusing on electronic monitoring. The court emphasized the enforcement of Section 136A and Rule 167A, and its committee will review the submissions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2025 15:58 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 15:58 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has issued a significant directive to 23 states and seven union territories, requiring them to file reports detailing their compliance with recent road safety provisions outlined in the Motor Vehicle law. The action follows submissions from six states and a union territory, highlighting discrepancies in implementation.

On September 2, 2024, the top court mandated the application of Section 136A of the Motor Vehicles Act alongside Rule 167A, focusing on electronic monitoring of speeding vehicles. The bench expects comprehensive reports to be submitted to a specialized committee on road safety, which will provide feedback to inform a standardized operating procedure.

Senior advocate Gaurav Agrawal, acting as an amicus curiae, confirmed the receipt of reports from six states. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court is set to deliberate further on the matter in March, as the road safety panel continues to assess the submissions in collaboration with these states.

(With inputs from agencies.)

