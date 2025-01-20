Left Menu

Maharashtra to Launch Crackdown on Illegal Bangladeshi Residents

Maharashtra Minister Sanjay Shirsat announced a survey to locate illegal Bangladeshi nationals in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Authorities will target those with fraudulent documents. He also refuted claims of a Shiv Sena rift and addressed guardian minister appointments in Raigad and Nashik.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 20-01-2025 16:27 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 16:27 IST
Maharashtra to Launch Crackdown on Illegal Bangladeshi Residents
Sanjay Shirsat
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Minister Sanjay Shirsat declared on Monday that a comprehensive survey will soon be conducted to uncover illegal Bangladeshi nationals residing in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The effort will involve district and civic authorities, as well as police support.

Shirsat emphasized that the survey aims to identify Bangladeshis who have unlawfully acquired Aadhaar cards, voter IDs, and other official documents, ensuring that legal action is taken against such individuals. An upcoming meeting with key authorities will outline the operational plan.

Dismissing Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's claims of a party rift, Shirsat maintained the unity among Shiv Sena MLAs. Addressing guardian minister appointments, he mentioned Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, currently at the World Economic Forum, will resolve the issue upon his return.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025