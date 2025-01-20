Maharashtra to Launch Crackdown on Illegal Bangladeshi Residents

Maharashtra Minister Sanjay Shirsat declared on Monday that a comprehensive survey will soon be conducted to uncover illegal Bangladeshi nationals residing in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The effort will involve district and civic authorities, as well as police support.

Shirsat emphasized that the survey aims to identify Bangladeshis who have unlawfully acquired Aadhaar cards, voter IDs, and other official documents, ensuring that legal action is taken against such individuals. An upcoming meeting with key authorities will outline the operational plan.

Dismissing Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's claims of a party rift, Shirsat maintained the unity among Shiv Sena MLAs. Addressing guardian minister appointments, he mentioned Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, currently at the World Economic Forum, will resolve the issue upon his return.

(With inputs from agencies.)