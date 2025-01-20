Houthis Shift Focus: Targeting Only Israeli-Linked Ships Amid Ceasefire

In a significant shift following the Gaza ceasefire, Yemen's Houthis have declared they will limit their attacks to Israeli-linked ships, bringing some relief to the global shipping industry.

This announcement was made by the Humanitarian Operations Coordination Center (HOCC), which coordinates between Houthi forces and commercial shipping entities, in an email sent to industry officials. The email, dated January 19, confirmed the cessation of sanctions against vessels owned by U.S. or British parties, but warned that these could be reinstated if aggression is perceived against Yemen by these nations.

The persistent threat in the southern Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, regions critically positioned by the Bab al-Mandab strait, has prompted major shipping companies to reconsider their routes by avoiding these waters. Meanwhile, a corresponding political development saw Hamas releasing three Israeli hostages alongside Israel freeing 90 Palestinian prisoners, marking a tentative step towards peace in the war-torn Gaza Strip.

