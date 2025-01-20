Left Menu

Illegal Bullfighting Event Sparks Legal Action in Thane

A bullfighting event in Dombivali, Thane district, led to legal proceedings against the organizers and bull owners. The event violated sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. The accused have been identified but are still at large, with investigations ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 20-01-2025 17:17 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 17:17 IST
Illegal Bullfighting Event Sparks Legal Action in Thane
  • Country:
  • India

Thane, Jan 20 (PT) – Legal action has been initiated following a bullfighting event held in Dombivali, Thane district on January 19, according to police officials on Monday.

The controversial event, conducted at a ground in Sonarpada, led to charges against organizers and bull owners under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Section 125B and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, stated Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone III) Atul Zende.

The identified suspects, Roshan Dalvi and Ganesh Salvi from Ambernath, along with Kalyan's Barkya Madhavi, remain unarrested as investigations into the incident continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025