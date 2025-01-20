Illegal Bullfighting Event Sparks Legal Action in Thane
A bullfighting event in Dombivali, Thane district, led to legal proceedings against the organizers and bull owners. The event violated sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. The accused have been identified but are still at large, with investigations ongoing.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 20-01-2025 17:17 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 17:17 IST
- Country:
- India
Thane, Jan 20 (PT) – Legal action has been initiated following a bullfighting event held in Dombivali, Thane district on January 19, according to police officials on Monday.
The controversial event, conducted at a ground in Sonarpada, led to charges against organizers and bull owners under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Section 125B and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, stated Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone III) Atul Zende.
The identified suspects, Roshan Dalvi and Ganesh Salvi from Ambernath, along with Kalyan's Barkya Madhavi, remain unarrested as investigations into the incident continue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement