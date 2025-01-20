Illegal Bullfighting Event Sparks Legal Action in Thane

Thane, Jan 20 (PT) – Legal action has been initiated following a bullfighting event held in Dombivali, Thane district on January 19, according to police officials on Monday.

The controversial event, conducted at a ground in Sonarpada, led to charges against organizers and bull owners under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Section 125B and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, stated Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone III) Atul Zende.

The identified suspects, Roshan Dalvi and Ganesh Salvi from Ambernath, along with Kalyan's Barkya Madhavi, remain unarrested as investigations into the incident continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)