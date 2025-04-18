Elderly Man Duped by Fake Monk in Dombivali Heist

An elderly man in Dombivali fell victim to a cleverly executed robbery by three individuals, one impersonating a monk. The assailants approached 75-year-old Madhav Joshi under the guise of offering blessings.

While engaging Joshi in a conversation about religious matters, the trio discreetly relieved him of his gold chain and ring, collectively worth Rs 1.2 lakh, before making a swift getaway.

Authorities quickly identified the perpetrators, hailing from Gujarat, Pune, and Solapur, apprehending them within 24 hours of the incident in Khoni Palava.

(With inputs from agencies.)