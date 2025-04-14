Left Menu

Clash Over Garlanding Babasaheb Ambedkar's Statue Leads to Arrests in Dombivali

Seven people were arrested after a clash erupted between two groups over garlanding Babasaheb Ambedkar's statue. The incident happened at Mashal Chowk, Dombivali, after disputes about priority. The argument escalated, resulting in injuries and damage. Police have controlled the situation and are conducting further investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 14-04-2025 22:52 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 22:52 IST
  • India

On Monday, law enforcement officials arrested seven individuals in Dombivali's Thane district following a confrontation between two groups. The conflict arose during a ceremony to commemorate Babasaheb Ambedkar's birth anniversary.

The incident occurred at Mashal Chowk, as per the Dombivali police. Tensions flared when one group insisted on garlanding Ambedkar's statue first, sparking objections from the opposing group.

The situation escalated into a violent clash involving sticks and stone-pelting, leading to injuries and property damage. Among those arrested and injured were women. Authorities have stated that the situation is now under control, with investigations ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

