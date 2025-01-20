Tightened Security in Jammu for Republic Day

Security preparations in Jammu are in full swing ahead of the upcoming Republic Day celebrations, as police declare the M A Stadium off-limits to the public due to precautionary measures.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police security division has fortified the stadium where Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, accompanied by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, will preside over the Republic Day event.

Across the Jammu region, law enforcement conducts thorough checks at city intersections and border areas, supported by security forces maintaining vigilance along the International Border and Line of Control, to ensure safety and prevent any potential threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)