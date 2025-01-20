Left Menu

Tightened Security in Jammu for Republic Day

Security measures have been intensified in Jammu ahead of Republic Day. The M A Stadium is the event's venue, with thorough checks and restricted access for the public. Security forces, including police, CRPF, and Army, are on high alert to ensure a safe celebration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 20-01-2025 17:22 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 17:18 IST
Tightened Security in Jammu for Republic Day
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Security preparations in Jammu are in full swing ahead of the upcoming Republic Day celebrations, as police declare the M A Stadium off-limits to the public due to precautionary measures.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police security division has fortified the stadium where Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, accompanied by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, will preside over the Republic Day event.

Across the Jammu region, law enforcement conducts thorough checks at city intersections and border areas, supported by security forces maintaining vigilance along the International Border and Line of Control, to ensure safety and prevent any potential threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025