Tightened Security in Jammu for Republic Day
Security measures have been intensified in Jammu ahead of Republic Day. The M A Stadium is the event's venue, with thorough checks and restricted access for the public. Security forces, including police, CRPF, and Army, are on high alert to ensure a safe celebration.
- Country:
- India
Security preparations in Jammu are in full swing ahead of the upcoming Republic Day celebrations, as police declare the M A Stadium off-limits to the public due to precautionary measures.
The Jammu and Kashmir Police security division has fortified the stadium where Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, accompanied by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, will preside over the Republic Day event.
Across the Jammu region, law enforcement conducts thorough checks at city intersections and border areas, supported by security forces maintaining vigilance along the International Border and Line of Control, to ensure safety and prevent any potential threats.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- security
- Jammu
- Republic Day
- Lieutenant Governor
- Chief Minister
- police
- CRPF
- Army
- border
- vigilance
ALSO READ
Three crew members killed as Indian Coast Guard helicopter crashes in Gujarat's Porbandar: Police.
Protest March in Pune: Justice for Beed Sarpanch and Police Custody Death Sought
Meerut Police Faces Suspension Over Cow Slaughter Negligence
Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh: Firm on Border Security, Committed to Humanitarian Aid
Prashant Kishor, who had been on fast unto death to press demand for cancellation of Bihar PSC exam in Patna, arrested: Police.