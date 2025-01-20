A Mother's Shame: The Aftermath of Justice

In a tragic turn of events, Sanjoy Roy has been sentenced to life imprisonment for the rape and murder of a medical professional at R G Kar hospital in Kolkata. Following the verdict, his mother, Malati, chose to remain inside her home, declining requests for interviews and expressing deep shame over her son's actions.

Caught in a whirlwind of emotions, Malati, a mother of three daughters, empathized with the victim's family, accepting whatever punishment the law deemed fit. 'If the court decides to hang him to death, I don't have any objection,' she stated solemnly a day before the verdict.

Speculations loom over the case as neighbors and family members suggest that Sanjoy Roy might not have acted alone. Despite his drifting into a rough crowd and alcohol upon joining a boxing club, those close to him find it hard to believe he could commit such heinous acts unaided.

