A Mother's Shame: The Aftermath of Justice

Sanjoy Roy's mother is deeply ashamed and remains secluded after her son was sentenced to life imprisonment for the rape and murder of a doctor. Despite acknowledging the crime, she insists on her son’s punishment as per the law. Neighbors express doubts about Roy acting alone.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 20-01-2025 17:19 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 17:19 IST
A Mother's Shame: The Aftermath of Justice
In a tragic turn of events, Sanjoy Roy has been sentenced to life imprisonment for the rape and murder of a medical professional at R G Kar hospital in Kolkata. Following the verdict, his mother, Malati, chose to remain inside her home, declining requests for interviews and expressing deep shame over her son's actions.

Caught in a whirlwind of emotions, Malati, a mother of three daughters, empathized with the victim's family, accepting whatever punishment the law deemed fit. 'If the court decides to hang him to death, I don't have any objection,' she stated solemnly a day before the verdict.

Speculations loom over the case as neighbors and family members suggest that Sanjoy Roy might not have acted alone. Despite his drifting into a rough crowd and alcohol upon joining a boxing club, those close to him find it hard to believe he could commit such heinous acts unaided.

