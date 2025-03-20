Left Menu

Swift Justice: Seraikela-Kharswan's Overnight Crime Sweep

In a significant crackdown on crime, Seraikela-Kharswan police arrested 13 suspects during sweeping overnight operations involving 27 teams and 185 personnel. The raids targeted 100 locations, leading to the capture of individuals with outstanding warrants. Officials emphasize the ongoing nature of these law enforcement efforts in the district.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seraikela | Updated: 20-03-2025 16:26 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 16:26 IST
In an assertive crackdown on crime, law enforcement in Seraikela-Kharswan district apprehended 13 suspects during orchestrated overnight raids. The operations, executed by 27 police teams, were announced by a senior official on Thursday.

The initiative is part of a broader campaign to curb criminal activities in the region. Led by SP Mukesh Kumar Lunayat, the raids involved 185 officers. The police teams executed coordinated operations across 100 locations, conducting physical verification of 121 individuals, alongside the arrests.

Of those detained, 11 had non-bailable warrants issued, which they had previously evaded. The special police effort is set to continue as authorities aim to ensure law and order in the district.

