Crypto Surge: Bitcoin Reaches an All-Time High Amid U.S. Political Buzz
The U.S. dollar dipped while Bitcoin soared to a record high as market focus turned to Donald Trump’s inaugural policy plans. Concerns over potential delays in implementation loom, although optimism remains. The yen and euro saw fluctuations with expectations of trade tariff announcements affecting the financial landscape.
On Monday, the U.S. dollar saw a decline while Bitcoin reached new heights as investors awaited policy announcements related to Donald Trump's inauguration. The digital currency rose by 4.2%, marking a significant milestone in cryptocurrency markets.
Amidst these currency fluctuations, the yen and euro also experienced changes due to potential trade tariff revelations. Analysts fear that any delay in Trump's executive actions could lead to adverse market reactions, though optimism prevails over his 'crypto president' agenda.
Experts predict possible gains for the dollar soon but remain cautious about the market's response to Trump's tariff strategy. Meanwhile, interest in economic dialogues between the U.S. and China has spurred movement in the yuan, as China's central bank endeavors to maintain currency stability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
U.S. Dollar Dips Amid Tariff Uncertainty as Trump Denies Reports
Sterling Sinks Amid Rising U.S. Dollar and Political Risks
U.S. Dollar Rises Amid Economic Uncertainty and Tariff Concerns
Sterling Struggles as U.S. Dollar Strengthens Amid Rising UK Borrowing Costs
China's exports grew 10.7% in December, beating estimates ahead of uncertainty over trade tariffs, reports AP.