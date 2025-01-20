Left Menu

Mysterious Death in Shahdara: Man Found Dead in Auto-Rickshaw

A dead body was discovered in an auto-rickshaw in Shahdara. The deceased was identified as Islam, a 26-year-old from Badaun. Police and forensic experts are investigating, with CCTV footage under examination to identify the suspect.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2025 18:20 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 18:20 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A man's body was discovered in an auto-rickshaw in Shahdara, as reported by police on Monday. Around 8 pm on Sunday, authorities received notification about the body and dispatched a team immediately.

Upon arrival, the team found the deceased in the auto-rickshaw, bleeding from a wound in his lower neck. The victim has been identified as 26-year-old Islam, a resident of Badaun, Uttar Pradesh.

Police have yet to identify the accused and are currently examining CCTV footage from the area. The investigation is ongoing, a police officer confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

