Mysterious Death in Shahdara: Man Found Dead in Auto-Rickshaw
A dead body was discovered in an auto-rickshaw in Shahdara. The deceased was identified as Islam, a 26-year-old from Badaun. Police and forensic experts are investigating, with CCTV footage under examination to identify the suspect.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2025 18:20 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 18:20 IST
- Country:
- India
A man's body was discovered in an auto-rickshaw in Shahdara, as reported by police on Monday. Around 8 pm on Sunday, authorities received notification about the body and dispatched a team immediately.
Upon arrival, the team found the deceased in the auto-rickshaw, bleeding from a wound in his lower neck. The victim has been identified as 26-year-old Islam, a resident of Badaun, Uttar Pradesh.
Police have yet to identify the accused and are currently examining CCTV footage from the area. The investigation is ongoing, a police officer confirmed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Shahdara
- auto-rickshaw
- dead
- body
- police
- Islam
- investigation
- CCTV
- Uttar Pradesh
- crime
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Rybakina Stands by Suspended Coach Amid WTA Investigation
Unveiling Illegal Residency: The Tale of Mohammad Shahidul Islam
Three crew members killed as Indian Coast Guard helicopter crashes in Gujarat's Porbandar: Police.
Protest March in Pune: Justice for Beed Sarpanch and Police Custody Death Sought
Tory Calls for Rejection of Islamophobia Definition Amid Free Speech Concerns