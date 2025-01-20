Mysterious Death in Shahdara: Man Found Dead in Auto-Rickshaw

A man's body was discovered in an auto-rickshaw in Shahdara, as reported by police on Monday. Around 8 pm on Sunday, authorities received notification about the body and dispatched a team immediately.

Upon arrival, the team found the deceased in the auto-rickshaw, bleeding from a wound in his lower neck. The victim has been identified as 26-year-old Islam, a resident of Badaun, Uttar Pradesh.

Police have yet to identify the accused and are currently examining CCTV footage from the area. The investigation is ongoing, a police officer confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)