Uncovering Financial Misconduct: ED's Crackdown on Ex-MP Transport Official

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has conducted a series of raids, unearthing illicit wealth tied to a former Madhya Pradesh transport department official, Saurabh Sharma, and his associates. With over Rs 50 lakh in assets seized, the ED is intensifying its crackdown on Sharma's alleged accumulation of disproportionate assets and money laundering activities.

On January 17, swift operations were launched in Bhopal and Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh and Pune in Maharashtra, targeting Sharma and his network. The outcome was the freezing of Rs 30 lakh in bank deposits, alongside the seizure of Rs 12 lakh in cash and 9.9 kilograms of silver valued at Rs 9.17 lakh. Digital devices and property documents were also confiscated, painting a concerning picture of alleged corrupt practices.

This action stems from a Lokayukta FIR accusing Sharma of amassing crores in assets under his family's and associated firms' names. Having started as a constable in 2015 and retiring voluntarily in 2023, Sharma's career arc is under scrutiny as the ED builds its case, supported by initial searches in December.

(With inputs from agencies.)