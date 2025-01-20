Mark Milley's Gratitude for Presidential Pardon
Mark Milley, former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, expressed gratitude for President Biden's pre-emptive pardon. He highlighted his 43 years of service in the military and his desire to avoid unjust retribution as he focuses on family and personal peace in his retirement.
Mark Milley, who recently served as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, expressed his profound gratitude towards President Joe Biden for the pre-emptive pardon he received on Monday.
In a statement, Milley emphasized the appreciation he and his family felt for the President's decision.
Reflecting on his 43 years of committed service to the nation, Milley shared a heartfelt plea to focus on his family's well-being rather than engaging in conflicts driven by misconceived grievances.
