Mark Milley's Gratitude for Presidential Pardon

Mark Milley, who recently served as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, expressed his profound gratitude towards President Joe Biden for the pre-emptive pardon he received on Monday.

In a statement, Milley emphasized the appreciation he and his family felt for the President's decision.

Reflecting on his 43 years of committed service to the nation, Milley shared a heartfelt plea to focus on his family's well-being rather than engaging in conflicts driven by misconceived grievances.

