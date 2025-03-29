Left Menu

Tamim Iqbal's Miraculous Recovery: A Story of Survival and Gratitude

Former Bangladesh cricket captain Tamim Iqbal, who retired internationally in 2025, thanked supporters on Facebook after surviving a heart attack. Tamim collapsed during a Dhaka Premier League match, requiring emergency angioplasty. He acknowledged the life-saving efforts of his trainer and expressed gratitude towards medical professionals post-discharge.

Tamim Iqbal (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Former Bangladesh cricket captain Tamim Iqbal has expressed heartfelt gratitude on Facebook after being discharged from the hospital following a heart attack earlier this week, according to an ICC report. Despite retiring from international cricket in 2025, Tamim remains active in domestic competitions.

He experienced discomfort during the Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League match against Shinepukur Cricket Club and was hospitalized following an angioplasty surgery. Discharged four days after the ordeal, Tamim publicly thanked those who supported him through this challenging period.

In his emotional message, Tamim highlighted the life-saving role of his trainer, Yakub Chowdhury Dalim, whose timely CPR was crucial. Still on the road to recovery, he urged for continued prayers, expressing deep gratitude for the support and love received from fans throughout his illustrious career.

